PM Modi condoles death of ex-Suriname president Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Suriname president Chandrikapersad Santokhi, saying his demise was not only an irreparable loss to his own country but also to the global Indian diaspora.

Modi said Santokhi had a special fondness for Indian culture and won several hearts when he took oath in Sanskrit.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of my friend and the former President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi Ji. This is not only an irreparable loss to Suriname but also to the global Indian diaspora," he said in a message.

The prime minister also fondly recalled his many meetings with Santokhi and said the Suriname leader's tireless service for his country and his efforts in strengthening India-Suriname relations were clearly reflected in their interactions.