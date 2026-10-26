PM Modi congratulates Lula on his re-election as Brazil President
Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday
Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable re-election victory" and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.
Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday.
"Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.
Together, the prime minister said, India and Brazil will continue to strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.
With 100 per cent of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes -- 51.8 per cent of the total vote -- over opponent Flavio Bolsonaro.
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST