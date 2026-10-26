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PM Modi congratulates Lula on his re-election as Brazil President

Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday

PM modi, Lula da silva, modi silva, AI summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable re-election victory" and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

Together, the prime minister said, India and Brazil will continue to strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.

With 100 per cent of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes -- 51.8 per cent of the total vote -- over opponent Flavio Bolsonaro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiLula da SilvaBrazilLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaLula Silva

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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