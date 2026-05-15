PM Modi reaches Abu Dhabi, marks the beginning of five-nation visit

Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is expected to hold talks with the president, with discussions set to focus on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Modi landed in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He received a guard of honour after arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit that will also include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment cumulatively over the past 25 years. With the UAE hosting over 4.5 million - strong Indian community, the visit will also be an opportunity to discuss their welfare, officials said.

On the second leg of his trip, Modi will visit the Netherlands from May 15 to 17. It will be his second trip to the Netherlands after 2017.

PM Modi and President Al Nahyan are also expected to deliberate on boosting bilateral trade and investment ties.

The escalating conflict between the US and Iran has severely destabilised global energy markets, primarily due to Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital transit chokepoint through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's total petroleum supply flows.

Modi will meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The MEA said Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multi-faceted partnership.

The Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth $27.8 billion in 2024-25. The European nation is India's fourth-largest investor with a cumulative foreign direct investment of $55.6 billion.

Modi's visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water, the officials said.

From the Netherlands, the prime minister will travel to Sweden at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson for a two-day trip from May 17 to 18.

Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which reached $7.75 billion in 2025.

In their talks, the two sides are set to focus on boosting bilateral ties in areas of green transition, artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties, according to the MEA.

The two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the officials said.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will undertake a visit to Norway from May 18 to 19 to attend the third India-Nordic Summit as well as to hold bilateral talks with the leadership of the country.

This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Norway. It will mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years.

Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre.

He will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian prime minister, the MEA said.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean and green tech and blue economy," it said.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The third India-Nordic summit will take place in Oslo on May 19 and it will be joined by Modi and his counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

It will build upon the two previous summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and is expected to impart a more strategic dimension to India's relationship with the Nordic countries.

On the final leg of his visit, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Italy from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 for the G7 Summit.

During the visit, he will call on President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with PM Meloni.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the joint strategic action plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, the MEA said.

The India-Italy bilateral trade reached $16.77 billion in 2025.

The focus of Modi's trip to Italy is likely to be to bolster ties in areas of investment, defence and security, clean energy, innovation, and science and technology.