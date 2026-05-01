PM Modi guides Indian envoys on trade, tech, tourism to boost diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday provided "valuable" guidance to heads of India's diplomatic missions abroad on promoting the country's national interests.

The prime minister was addressing the 11th Heads of Missions Conference on the theme 'Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047'.

The three-day conference, held in New Delhi, primarily focused on charting a roadmap for a "future-ready" Indian diplomacy.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said presentations were made to the prime minister on promotion of the 3Ts -- trade, technology and tourism and on amplifying the "Bharat story".

PM Modi also heard insights from heads of missions, and perspectives from senior and young diplomats on strengthening India's global engagement, he said on social media.