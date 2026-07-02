PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japanese PM Takaichi at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi focusing on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies.

Following the talks, the two sides are expected to unveil a joint declaration on economic security cooperation and a joint statement on cooperation in artificial intelligence.

"Taking forward a partnership anchored in trust, shared values and strategic convergence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media as Modi hosted Takaichi for the summit.

The Indian and Japanese sides are also expected to deliberate extensively on ways to boost cooperation on critical minerals and pharmaceuticals.