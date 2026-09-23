PM Modi may visit Canada, Belgium in December as trade pacts near signing

December is set to be a busy month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s diplomats, with at least two trade deals set to be finalised, including the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).

The Ministry of External Affairs has yet to announce the PM’s detailed itinerary for these visits. Sources said Modi is slated to attend the G20 Summit in Florida, United States, and also visit Canada and Brussels, the headquarters of the 27-member EU bloc in Belgium. The PM’s visit to Russia for the India-Russia annual summit is also in the works.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Modi is expected to visit his country around December this year. Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level session in New York, Carney said Ottawa is making “good progress” in its trade negotiations with New Delhi. Canada’s relationship with India is “exceptionally important” on many levels, including people-to-people contacts, security, trade and the economy, Carney said. He said Prime Minister Modi and he had committed at the G20 last year in South Africa to “look to conclude negotiations by the G20 this year”. Modi is slated to attend the G20 Summit, which US President Donald Trump will host in Florida on December 14-15. “I believe that India just confirmed that the Prime Minister will be visiting Canada around that time. The precise date isn't out, but I very much look forward to hosting him,” Carney said. Indian and Canadian negotiators are slated to hold the fifth round of their trade negotiations on October 5.

The two countries are trying to diversify their trade to manage the disruptions caused by Trump’s policies. India faces the fresh prospect of the US levying a tariff of as much as 100 per cent on it for its purchases of Russian oil. India and Canada hope to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Last week, Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu was in India and met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. India has struck FTAs with the UK, Oman and New Zealand over the past year. It also concluded its negotiations with the EU. Last week, Carney embraced the prospect of Canada becoming the European Union’s first associate member, saying deeper ties with Europe would help ensure no country could control Canada’s markets or undermine its sovereignty.