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PM Modi meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, discusses healthcare, agriculture

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V will be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is involved in various development and community initiatives

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with PM Narendra Modi
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two held discussions on India's partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in agriculture and rural development, among other areas.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is visiting India from September 9 to 15 following an invitation from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

"Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment," Modi said in a post on X.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V will be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where the AKDN is involved in various development and community initiatives.

This is his first visit to India since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiMinistry of External Affairs

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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