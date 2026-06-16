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PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest national award during landmark visit

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini conferred the award on PM Modi at a ceremony in Bratislava

Modi, Narendra Modi, Slovakia, The Order of the White Double Cross
PM Modi conferred with Slovakia's highest national award 'The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class)' | Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Bratislava
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 6:31 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Slovakia's highest national award, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class).

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini conferred the award on PM Modi at a ceremony in Bratislava.

"Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," Modi posted on social media.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest civilian and military state decoration awarded exclusively to foreign citizens by Slovakia.

Modi is in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to Europe. It is the first visit to the European nation by an Indian prime minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModislovakiaSlovakia PMEurope

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

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