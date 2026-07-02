India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with the two leaders focusing on expanding economic ties, strengthening semiconductor supply chains, and deepening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.
Welcoming Takaichi to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, PM Modi described her visit as the beginning of a "new chapter" in the strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies and among the world's five biggest economies.
The two countries also announced a joint statement on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), signalling a stronger focus on technology collaboration.
Addressing a joint press briefing after the talks, PM Modi said, "Today, India and Japan are among the world’s largest economies. A free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority."
Highlighting the growing importance of technology in bilateral ties, he added, "Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realise this vision, we have issued a joint statement today in the field of artificial intelligence (AI)."
Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.