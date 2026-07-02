India, Japan sign pacts on AI, economic security after Modi-Takaichi talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with the two leaders focusing on expanding economic ties, strengthening semiconductor supply chains, and deepening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

Welcoming Takaichi to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, PM Modi described her visit as the beginning of a "new chapter" in the strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies and among the world's five biggest economies.

The two countries also announced a joint statement on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), signalling a stronger focus on technology collaboration.