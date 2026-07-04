PM Modi to visit Australia for bilateral summit with Albanese from July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Australia from July 8 to 10 at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to participate in the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne, according to an official announcement by the Australian government on Saturday.

Albanese said he would welcome PM Modi to Australia for the summit, which is expected to focus on expanding cooperation across trade, defence, security and technology.

The Australian prime minister described India as a critical economic partner, noting that it is the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing economy.

"Our relationship is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and supported by deep economic and cultural connections," the media release said.

It added that cooperation between the two countries across trade, defence, security and technology was delivering benefits for both the nations. Leaders to review bilateral ties The Melbourne meeting will mark the latest engagement between the two leaders following their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025. The Annual Leaders' Summit is expected to provide an opportunity to review progress under the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Albanese calls India partnership 'consequential' Australian PM Albanese said he was honoured to welcome PM Modi to Australia for the Annual Leaders' Summit.