PM Modi to visit Brussels in Dec to attend FTA signing: EU Counsellor

“Agrifood exports from the EU to India are now around 1.3 billion euro; we are talking about an additional 1.5 billion euro if this sector grows as fast as we expect the total exports to grow,” Stachowiak said. “But this is only the minimum -- our ambition is to increase exports of agrifood products more. Such products will benefit more from tariff reduction than exports of industrial goods as tariffs on agricultural products are much higher in India.”