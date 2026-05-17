PM Modi tours iconic Dutch dam; eyes cooperation in water management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten, toured the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam on Sunday, as India and the Netherlands explored deeper collaboration in water management and climate-resilient infrastructure.

"An area in which the Netherlands has done groundbreaking work is water management. The entire international community can learn a great deal from this," Modi said in a social media post after the visit.

The PM further said: "We are committed to bringing modern technology to India, which is intended to help with irrigation, flood protection, and the expansion of the inland waterway network." Calling the Afsluitdijk Dam a "symbol of excellence and innovation", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted its role in water management, flood protection and freshwater storage.