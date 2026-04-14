PM Modi, Trump discuss Hormuz as hopes rise for fresh US-Iran talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke for 40 minutes on Tuesday, with American Ambassador to India Sergio Gor indicating that the two sides are poised to conclude several “big-ticket” deals soon, including in the energy sector. The two leaders —just two days before the anticipated resumption of US-Iran peace talks — reviewed the situation in West Asia, stressing the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

The call marked their first conversation after last week’s US-Iran talks in Islamabad ended without agreement. On Tuesday, however, Trump said negotiations with Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, ahead of the expiry of the fortnight-long ceasefire on April 21.

Trump and Modi have spoken twice previously this year, including their February 2 exchange on an India-US trade deal. Trump called Modi again on March 24, their first conversation following the outbreak of conflict in West Asia on February 28. Gor said that during Tuesday’s discussion the leaders addressed “some big-ticket deals, including on energy”, expected to materialise between India and the US in the coming days and weeks. The issue of the Strait of Hormuz blockade also featured in the talks. According to the ambassador, the call concluded with Trump telling Modi: “I just want you to know we all love you.”

In a social-media post, Modi said he had received a call from “my friend President Donald Trump”, during which they reviewed “the substantial progress achieved” in India-US relations. “We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he said. In response to the prime minister’s message, Gor posted: “A very positive and productive call, stay tuned.” This echoed the phrase he used after the February 2 call that preceded the announcement of a trade agreement.