President Murmu pays tribute to valiant warriors on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to the valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland, and said the nation shall forever remain indebted to them.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory in the war.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.