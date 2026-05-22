Quad foreign ministers to discuss West Asia crisis at Delhi meeting

At their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, will discuss the West Asia crisis, including the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz and resultant challenges.

The Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in India could pave the way for India hosting the Quad Summit later in the year, with US President Donald Trump, along with the Japanese and Australian prime ministers, attending it.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday, with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio attending it.

On Thursday, before leaving for Sweden to attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or NATO, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Miami that America is ready to sell as much energy as India is willing to buy. Rubio, who will proceed to India from Sweden, described India as a “great partner”. “Well, we want to sell them as much energy as they'll buy. And obviously, you have seen I think we are at historic levels of US production, and US export,” Rubio said. During his India visit from May 23 to 26, his maiden official visit, Rubio will also visit Kolkata, Jaipur, and Agra.

In Kolkata, Rubio is scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, and the US Consulate. In an opinion piece published on Thursday in Washington Examiner, US Congressman Chris Smith urged the US Secretary of State to flag the Indian government’s proposed Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act during the monsoon session of Parliament. Smith said the amendment, if enacted, “could do lasting damage to the relations between our two countries”. “But if Indian leaders set the Bill aside, it would be a win-win for both countries,” Smith wrote. He said the Bill “would sharply expand the ability of the Indian state to seize the property and assets of groups that receive foreign funding — the vast majority of these being Christian churches and charities, such as hospitals and schools.”

Smith said the temporary 2022 suspension of the FCRA licence of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity illustrates the risk, as under the proposed amendments, all of the order’s assets could have been seized outright and permanently lost, even though the licence was eventually restored. “The US Congressman said that concerns about the Indian government’s respect for religious freedom long predate the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Previous Indian governments, led by the Congress Party, also failed to respect religious freedom,” he said. India is right to see itself as a civilisational state, a Hindu cultural superpower, Smith said, adding that Rubio should work with “his Indian counterparts toward the withdrawal of the FCRA amendments.”

In his remarks in Miami, Rubio said of US relations with India, “We want to be able to do more. We were already in talks with them to do more. We want them to be a bigger part of their portfolio. We also think there are opportunities with Venezuelan oil.” The US Secretary of State said Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez will be visiting India next week. However, official sources in New Delhi said Rodriguez was scheduled to visit India as a participant at the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 1, in conjunction with the fourth India-Africa Summit. The India-Africa Summit has been postponed because of concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in some African countries, and so has the IBCA Summit. Sources said the Venezuelan interim president’s visit would not have covered any discussions on energy security.

In his remarks in Miami, Rubio said India is a great ally, a great partner. “We do a lot of good work with them. And so it is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about," Rubio said. “We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India and we're going to do one later in the year as well," Rubio said. Rubio's visit to Kolkata will be the first by a US Secretary of State since Hillary Clinton’s in 2012. The US Consulate General in Kolkata is America’s second-oldest consulate in the world. On November 19, 1792, US President George Washington appointed Benjamin Joy of Newburyport as the first American Consul to Kolkata.