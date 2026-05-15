Rajnath, Andhra CM lay foundation for ₹16,000 cr fighter jet infra project

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation for nearly ₹16,000 crore AMCA infrastructure here in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is expected to generate 7,500 jobs, an official release said.

"The CM, Defence Minister and Minister Lokesh laid the foundation for ₹15,803-crore AMCA project," the release added.

Along with the AMCA project, Singh and Naidu also laid the foundation for a few more defence and drone city projects.

Later, the leaders visited a display of missiles, hand grenades, advanced guns, fighter jet prototype and other defence products, the release said.