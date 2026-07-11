Rajnath Singh commissions INS Mahendragiri into Indian Navy in Vizag

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet here, marking another milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of senior naval officials and other dignitaries at the naval dockyard in the port city.

"INS Mahendragiri can effectively counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea. As a blue-water warship, it can protect India's maritime interests not only near the coast but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time," said Singh, addressing the commissioning ceremony at Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Congratulating Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the Indian Navy, the crew of INS Mahendragiri and the people of the country, Singh said the warship reflects India's growing defence manufacturing capability and commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). With a full-load displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a top speed of 28 knots, INS Mahendragiri is a multi-mission stealth frigate capable of undertaking the full spectrum of maritime operations. It incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation. The Union Minister noted that the warship has more than 75 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India's design capability, manufacturing excellence and the growing strength of its defence ecosystem.

INS Mahendragiri can be fitted with the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile, among the world's fastest and most lethal cruise missiles. It is also equipped with a multifunction radar, long-range surface-to-air missile system, indigenous rocket launcher, torpedo launcher, integrated anti-submarine defence system, electronic warfare suite and close-in weapon system. He said the frigate can effectively undertake anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations while also carrying out maritime security missions, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond. Describing it as a "blue-water warship", Singh said INS Mahendragiri can counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea while safeguarding India's maritime interests not only near the coastline but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time.