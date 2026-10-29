Defence minister offers India's counterterrorism expertise to Asean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has offered India’s counter-terrorism expertise to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the grouping’s partner countries.

Addressing the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, on Thursday, Singh said India’s expertise in counter-terrorism was not theoretical knowledge.

“It is an experience hard-earned on the ground through decades of directly confronting complex, cross-border security challenges,” Singh said.

India stands ready to share its experience through joint exercises, capacity-building programmes and intelligence-sharing to strengthen collective capabilities, he said.

Without mentioning Pakistan, which the Indian government had linked to a deadly terrorist attack in India last year, Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, India “dismantled terrorist infrastructure and enforced a non-negotiable red line against state-sponsored terror”.

India and Malaysia are co-chairing the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism for the 2024-27 cycle. Singh also said India attaches importance to “Asean centrality” and to a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, adding that India’s strategic engagement with Asean was long term. An Asean-India defence ministers’ informal meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur last October to advance the defence and security components of the Asean-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Asean-India Plan of Action for 2026-30. Southeast Asia has emerged as a growing market for Indian defence exports. The Philippines signed a $375 million contract for shore-based BrahMos anti-ship missiles in 2022.