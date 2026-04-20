Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany to finalise defence roadmap

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a three-day visit to Germany beginning Tuesday to finalise a bilateral defence industrial roadmap.

The roadmap will provide for a framework for the two countries to initiate co-development and co-production of various military hardware, officials said.

In Berlin, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders.

"Discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and drones," the defence ministry said ahead of Singh's trip.

"A defence industrial cooperation roadmap and implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping operations training are likely to be signed in the presence of both the defence ministers," it said.