SAIL supplies defence-grade steel for three newly commissioned Navy ships

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), has once again played a pivotal role in strengthening the nation's naval capabilities by supplying the entire 5,700 tonnes of specialised steel for three recently commissioned Indian Navy ships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned the advanced stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft INS Agray and the survey vessel (large) INS Sanshodhak into the Indian Navy at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare. The vessels will strengthen blue-water operations, enhance maritime domain awareness and secure coastal waters against evolving threats.

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, has been equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the medium-range surface-to-air missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy's combat capability. Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters. Sanshodhak, the fourth survey vessel (large), has been designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications. It is equipped with advanced survey systems, including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.

Sources said the steel supplied by SAIL includes special-quality Defence Metallurgical Research (DMR) 249A-grade hot-rolled sheets and plates. The DMR grade is a family of high-strength, micro-alloyed and corrosion-resistant steels specifically developed for strategic defence and naval applications. This specialised defence-grade steel was manufactured and supplied from SAIL's flagship facilities at Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela steel plants. Ashok Kumar Panda, chairman and managing director of SAIL, said as a key partner in India's defence sector, the company remains deeply committed to national self-reliance. "The company has already strengthened its manufacturing capacity for DMR-grade plates, focusing heavily on the Special Plate Plant at the Rourkela Steel Plant to stay ahead of the defence sector's growing needs. The high-strength DMR 249A steel plates not only protect India's strategic independence but also validate SAIL's cutting-edge technical expertise," he said.