Secure supply chains, resilience key for global economy: Jaishankar at G20

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said securing supply chains and ensuring their resilience was central to the well-being of the global economy.

Addressing the concluding plenary of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said diversification and de-risking, including in connectivity, are key to supply chain resilience, threatened by pandemics, conflicts, climate events and mishaps.

"The right to industrialise must be promoted; predatory practices and targeting competition should be firmly resisted," the minister said in a post on X, sharing the broad issues he raised at the G20 meeting convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The minister said de-concentration of the global economy and optimisation of production across geographies can discourage the weaponisation of finance, resources, production and market share.