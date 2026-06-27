Seychelles valued maritime neighbour: PM Modi ahead of 3-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

In his departure statement, ahead of his three-day visit to the Indian Ocean island country, Modi also said that he looked forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship.

"Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

The prime minister said he will undertake the state visit from June 27-29 at the invitation of President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie, during which he will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

"Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in our Vision MAHASAGAR and our shared commitment to the Global South," he said in the statement. PM Modi said this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations which are "rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples". "Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.