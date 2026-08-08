Spain looks to replace its envoy to India over alleged financial dealings

Spain has initiated a process to replace its ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, over allegations of financial favours from an Indian firm and the use of public funds for cultural events, a report by The Economic Times said on Saturday.

The step was taken after a report was submitted to Spain's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office by the country's Foreign Ministry in late May, Spanish digital media The Objective reported, according to ET.

Allegations involving cultural events

According to The Objective, March allegedly used Embassy funds and sought support from businesses to promote international singers who had no links to Spain for events in India.

March also allegedly reached a personal agreement with a company that handles outsourced visa processing for the Spanish Embassy in India and other Spanish embassies worldwide for a €5,000 contribution to a cultural event in Rajasthan, according to the report. March's appointment in India March was appointed Spain's ambassador to India in June 2024 after more than 12 years away from the country's diplomatic service. The Diplomat in Spain reported at the time that the Spanish government had secured approval from Indian authorities after a five-month wait. The publication said March's appointment followed then envoy Jose Maria Ridao's request to leave the position in New Delhi in December 2023. It also reported that March was considered close to former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and former foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos.

A look at March’s Diplomatic and international career March entered Spain's diplomatic services in 1987 after graduating in law from the University of Barcelona in 1981. His last diplomatic posting before India was as ambassador to Russia, a position he held from 2007 through 2011. He also served in several European and international roles, including as a member of the cabinet of European Commissioner Claude Cheysson, permanent delegate of the European Union to the OECD Development Assistance Committee in Paris, and director general of Cooperation with Latin America. Between 2004 and 2007, March served in Geneva as Spain's permanent representative to the United Nations and ambassador to the World Trade Organization.

March’s role in UN art project During his posting in Geneva, March was involved in Spain's offer to finance the renovation of Room XX at the UN Palace of Nations, later renamed the Human Rights Room. The project included the construction of a dome by Spanish artist Miquel Barcelo. The Spanish government initially budgeted €16.6 million for the commission, but the final cost exceeded €20 million, according to The Diplomat in Spain. The project also received €500,000 from Spain's Development Assistance Fund. In 2017, then Court of Accounts president Ramón Álvarez de Miranda raised concerns in Spain's Congress about the state's contribution to the project. He said "the planned contribution, of five million euros in 2008, it finally rose to 11.5 million" because of higher costs and lower private contributions.