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Statsguru: Defence tech firms spread wings as funding surges and R&D rises

India's defence technology sector has seen a sharp rise in startups and funding, supported by growing investments in indigenous manufacturing and innovation

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Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 10:09 PM IST
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On June 10, the first made-in-India Airbus C-295 completed its maiden test flight in Gujarat, built at the Tata Advanced Systems Final Assembly Line. Defence technology firms in India are steadily growing. 
Defence tech firms registered in India increased from 19 between 1991 and 2000 to 194 between 2011 and 2020, and then declined slightly to 162 between 2021 and 2025. 
 
Defence tech firms’ funding increased from $7.1 million between 2001 and 2010 to $976 million between 2021 and 2025. 
 
Military accounted for the largest share of defence tech firms at 48 per cent between 2021 and 2025, but the share is now widely distributed between two other wings too.  
 
The US, the UK and India are the top three countries contributing the highest number of defence tech firms globally. 
 
Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai are the three destinations with the highest share of defence tech firms in India.  
 
Top three defence tech PSUs spent a higher portion of revenues on R&D in FY25 than their private counterparts, a reversal of sorts from five years earlier. 
   

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Topics :Defence TechnologyStartupsaerospace

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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