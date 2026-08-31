Tata Advanced Systems to explore co-production of Javelin missiles in India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a collaboration between two US-based manufacturers, to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India, according to a joint media statement released by the firms.

An AUR refers to the complete, ready-to-use Javelin missile round, including the missile and its integrated components. It is jointly produced by Raytheon, which manufactures the guidance electronics, and Lockheed Martin, which produces the sub-assembly kits, under the JJV responsible for the anti-tank missile system.

Under the agreement, TASL has been selected by the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) as its “prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts”. The two sides will explore establishing a “final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR” and “component production capabilities” in India.

The proposed arrangement would involve sub-assembly kits produced at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy, Alabama, and guidance electronics units manufactured at Raytheon’s facility in Tucson, Arizona, being shipped to India for final assembly and integration. “This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India’s defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian Armed Forces,” said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited. Earlier procurement efforts The MoU follows a government-to-government agreement on Friday between India and the US for the procurement of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army. The procurement is being undertaken through the US Foreign Military Sales route, with the Army signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, and is estimated at Rs 292 crore under the Emergency Procurement route. The quantity of missiles and launchers, however, has not been disclosed.