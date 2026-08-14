Tata, NIBE to arm Army with loitering munitions under Rs 1,577-cr deal

The Indian Army will be equipped with loitering munitions under contracts signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) with domestic firms TATA Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Private Limited on Friday for the systems, munitions and accessories, at an approximate cost of Rs 1,577 crore.

“The loiter munition system is a critical equipment developed to enhance the capability of the artillery regiments, thereby strengthening the overall operational effectiveness of the Indian Army,” said a release, adding that the equipment was being procured under the Buy (Indian) category through the fast-track procedure.

The procurement is in line with the Army’s recent reorganisation into new frontline formations—the ‘Rudra’ all-arms brigades, ‘Bhairav’ light commando battalions, and ‘Shaktibaan’ artillery regiments.