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Thank you, says Trump as Telangana names Hyderabad road after him

Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as 'Donald Trump Avenue'

Donald Trump avenue
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Consul General Laura Williams pose beside a plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate as 'Donald Trump Avenue' during the
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 7:53 AM IST
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Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for naming a road in Hyderabad, India, after him, saying he was the first US President to be honoured this way.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as "Donald Trump Avenue".

"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump said, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.

The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpHyderabadTelangana

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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