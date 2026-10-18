Trade to trust: India steps up neighbourhood play with economic support

India is stepping up its engagement with its neighbours amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty, seeking to ease trade frictions, revive stalled projects and strengthen economic and strategic ties across South Asia.

Earlier this month, a joint working group on India-Bangladesh trade met in New Delhi for the first time in three years, discussing several key issues, including non-tariff barriers and port restrictions. The government has also named a seasoned neighbourhood specialist, Sudhakar Dalela, as India’s next envoy to Nepal, signalling a fresh push to strengthen ties with Kathmandu.

New Delhi is also discussing visits by the prime ministers of Nepal and Bangladesh — Balendra Shah and Tarique Rahman, respectively — before the end of the year. India had invited Rahman to attend the Brics Summit in mid-September, but the Bangladesh prime minister declined, preferring a standalone bilateral visit.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India in April; Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle visited in September. Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing made a five-day official visit to India from May 30 to June 3.

Engagement with other neighbours has gathered pace, too, particularly as the conflict in West Asia has exposed their vulnerability to energy supply disruptions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bhutan on September 16-17, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh travelled to Sri Lanka from September 8-10, the first visit by an Indian defence minister to the island nation in 38 years.

Meanwhile, the two countries are renegotiating the 30-year-old Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, which expires in December.

Dalela is currently Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and led India’s successful hosting of the Brics Summit in mid-September.

The government, earlier this month, named Dalela, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, as India’s next ambassador to Nepal; he succeeds Naveen Srivastava. The appointment comes as both countries look to repair and deepen ties, with New Delhi signalling its intent by sending a senior diplomat with substantial experience of managing relations with Kathmandu.

Trade and investment ties with Afghanistan have also remained active, with the Indian government and industry chambers hosting ministerial and business delegations over the past year.

Over a diplomatic career spanning more than three decades, he has served in Tel Aviv, Brasilia, Chicago, Washington DC, Geneva and Dhaka. He was India’s ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.

His experience extends to the highest levels of government and regional diplomacy. As director in the Prime Minister’s Office from 2009 to 2011, he focused on India’s engagement with its South Asian neighbours.

He served as director (North) in the MEA in 2006-07 and later as joint secretary (North) from 2016 to 2019, overseeing relations with Nepal and Bhutan.