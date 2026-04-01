Trump cares deeply about US-India relationship, says US Ambassador

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor on Tuesday (local time) met US President Donald Trump and said that the President deeply cares about India-US relationship.

"Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House. The President deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India!"

The meeting comes as amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, PM Narendra Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on March 24 to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia. The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating, "Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability." US envoy Sergio Gor earlier confirmed the exchange, noting that the dialogue focused on the ongoing situation, "including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open". On March 28, Gor held talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings.