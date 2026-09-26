Trump shares Pak PM's UN speech thanking him for 'intervention' in 2025

US President Donald Trump has shared on social media a video clip of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the United Nations, where he thanked the American leader's "timely intervention" in halting Operation Sindoor.

In the 87-second clip shared by Trump on Truth Social on Friday, Sharif refers to Operation Sindoor launched by India last May to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack as "external aggression" and credits Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir for his "courageous leadership".

Sharif thanked Trump's "resolute and visionary leadership" and "timely intervention" in saving millions of lives in South Asia.

Trump shared the video clip of Sharif's speech without any comments.