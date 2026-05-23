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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Delhi, to meet PM Modi

The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Marco Rubio
The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Missionaries of Charity in the city before heading to the national capital | Image: X/@SecRubio
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in New Delhi on Saturday, aiming to repair bilateral ties that have been under strain since mid-last year.

The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending a Quad foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi.

The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Missionaries of Charity in the city before heading to the national capital.

Rubio is scheduled to meet PM Modi shortly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiMarco RubioUS India relations Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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