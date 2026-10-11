US yet to formally offer F-35 to India, says IAF chief AP Singh in Jodhpur

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said the United States has made no official offer to sell F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets to India. He also clarified that no final decision has been taken on Russia's proposal to supply Su-57 fighter aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Singh made the remarks at a joint press conference with General Kevin Schneider, Commander of US Pacific Air Forces, on the sidelines of the concluding ceremony of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

His remark came as the US F-35 multirole stealth fighter jet participated in the exercise for the first time.

Seven foreign countries, including the US, France, Germany and Australia, participated in the second edition of Tarang Shakti, hosted by the IAF at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. Operation Sindoor discussed with participating nations Operation Sindoor was among the subjects discussed with participating countries during expert exchanges at Tarang Shakti-2026. Exercise Director Air Vice Marshal Raj Thakur said on Saturday that partner countries had shown considerable interest in understanding the operation and India's experience. "Operation Sindoor was one of the remarkable operations carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF), and there was a lot of interest among the participating nations to know about it. And that's why, in one of the subject matter expert exchanges, we briefed them about what exactly happened in Operation Sindoor and our part of the story, and that was very well received," Air Vice Marshal Thakur said.

US Air Force General Kevin Schneider also confirmed that Operation Sindoor featured in his discussions with the IAF leadership. "I spent a week hosted by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and the other leaders in the Indian Air Force, and we did talk about Operation Sindoor. And I think, for all of us, we learn from each other, that we continue to evolve and adapt for the security situation that is evolving and adapting in front of us," General Schneider said. He emphasised that joint exercises and professional exchanges allowed participating air forces to learn from one another and improve their preparedness for emerging security challenges.

"Not going into specifics for any of the operations, we continue to learn from each other and take advantage of exercises like this where we can bring subject matter experts in to explain and then find those things that will help us continue to grow so that we can again stay ahead of the challenges we face," he added. IAF chief stresses importance of adapting to modern warfare On Friday, Air Chief Marshal Singh said victory favoured those who anticipated changes in the character of warfare and adapted accordingly. Addressing a seminar titled 'Central Role of Air Power in the Evolving Battlespace' at Subroto Park in New Delhi, the IAF chief cautioned against waiting for changes to occur before responding to them.