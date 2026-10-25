Use of terrorism as instrument of statecraft unacceptable: Jaishankar

The usage of terrorism as an "instrument of statecraft" is simply unacceptable, and it can never be justified or rationalised, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday and flagged that it continues because "not all states really display zero tolerance" to the menace.

Despite history holding so many lessons on it, "some still allow political calculations to take precedence", he said in his address at an event here without naming any country.

At an event held here to mark the 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission, he underlined the importance of peace, especially amid the ongoing conflicts in the world.

"Let us consider the indivisibility of peace. Now, war anywhere threatens peace everywhere," the Union minister said.