Vikram Misri meets German foreign minister, agrees to deepen strategic ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, with both sides appreciating the steady progress in India-Germany relations and agreeing to broaden and deepen cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming the strategic importance of their partnership.

In a post shared by the Embassy of India in Berlin, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul, in Berlin on 14 April 2026. FM Wadephul appreciated steady progress in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Both agreed to broaden and deepen cooperation across key areas and reaffirmed the importance of this vital relationship," the post read.

Arriving in Berlin following a two-day visit to Paris, Misri's presence at the Korber-Stiftung (Korber Foundation) highlighted India's growing role as a stabilising force in an increasingly volatile global order.

During his engagement at the foundation, the Foreign Secretary also engaged with policy experts and members of the strategic community at the Korber Foundation, underlining India's increasing role in shaping global conversations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. "State Secretary in the Foreign Ministry @VikramMisri met with representatives of think tanks and the foreign policy community at the @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of the strategic partnership between India and Germany, including trade, security and defense, digital governance, as well as the role of India, Germany and the European Union in the changing world order. Geopolitical developments with impacts on energy, food, and economic security were also discussed," the Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.

The discussions came at a critical juncture, following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January 2026 and amid a deepening energy crisis triggered by the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions in Berlin were not merely diplomatic formalities but a deep dive into the practical pillars of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri interacted with think-tanks and the foreign policy community at @KoerberStiftung. The exchange covered key areas of India and Germany Strategic Partnership including trade, security and defence, Digital Governance and role of India, Germany and the European Union in evolving global order. Geopolitical developments impacting energy, food and economic security were also discussed," the Embassy of India in Berlin posted on X.