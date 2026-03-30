West Asia conflict: 8 Indian lives lost in 'various incidents', says MEA

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said eight Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remains missing in "various incidents" in the region.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, also said, "Yesterday, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life in an attack in Kuwait." However, he did not elaborate upon the circumstances of this death.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family of the deceased and is coordinating closely with the local authorities to render all support and for early return of his mortal remains to India," he said.

On March 20, at an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation, Mahajan had told reporters that six Indian nationals had lost their lives while one remained missing in "various incidents". On Monday, he shared an update, saying, "eight Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives and one Indian national remains missing in various incidents". The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia recently said that an Indian national was killed in Riyadh due to the "recent events of March 18". The ministry also shared that since February 28, around 5.5 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India. The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.

"We continue to call for restraint and de-escalation, and at the same time emphasise on dialogue and diplomacy, as a means to an early end to the conflict," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 28, spoke to the Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed with him the ongoing conflict in West Asia and agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation. In his telephonic conversation, the prime minister also reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. Mahajan said safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in the region remains "our utmost priority".

"Our dedicated special Control Room remains operational... Our Missions and Posts across the region are functioning round the clock, operating 24x7 helplines, issuing regular updated advisories and remaining actively engaged with the Indian community associations, organisations and Indian companies spread across the region," he said Further, the CBSE has already notified the assessment scheme for the declaration of results of Class X and Class XII in the region, following the cancellation of exams due to the ongoing conflict. Academic concerns, particularly those related to CBSE, ICSE, Kerala boards and JEE and NEET exams, are being addressed through regular outreach to parents and students, the MEA said.

Also, particular attention is being given to the welfare of Indian seafarers. The Indian missions are in continuous contact with Indian crew members on vessels across the region to provide support, it said. Mahajan said airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights between India and the UAE. Around 85 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India later on Monday. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 flights to India on March 30, it said.