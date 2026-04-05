West Asia crisis: Jaishankar speaks to Qatari PM, UAE foreign minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday to discuss the West Asia conflict and its impact on global energy supplies.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with the Qatari prime minister and the UAE foreign minister came amid a spike in tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump renewed ultimatum to Tehran, threatening to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened for shipping.

"Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_of Qatar this evening," Jaishankar said on social media. Al Thani is also Qatar's foreign minister. Following his talks with Al Nahyan, the external affairs minister, without sharing much details, said the evolving situation in West Asia was discussed. "Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE," he said. Al Nahyan is also the deputy prime minister of the UAE. Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).