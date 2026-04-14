West Asia war: EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Kuwait, Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore, focusing on the West Asia crisis as the US blockade of Iranian ports takes effect.

In his conversation with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Jaishankar also discussed the "well-being of the Indian community" in the Gulf nation.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indian community," the external affairs minister said on social media.

Jaishankar said he and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and its implications.