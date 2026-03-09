Everything about India's long-range swarm attack drone Sheshnaag-150

As drones increasingly shape modern warfare, countries are investing in cheaper and more flexible unmanned systems. Low-cost platforms such as Iran’s Shahed-136 and America’s LUCAS UAV have shown how relatively inexpensive drones can produce significant battlefield effects compared with traditional weapons.

India is now developing a similar capability with the Sheshnaag-150, a long-range swarming attack drone currently undergoing testing and development, according to an NDTV report.

The drone was designed by Bengaluru-based defence startup Newspace Research Technologies. The system made its maiden flight about a year ago and is seen as a potential addition to India’s future unmanned warfare capabilities.

Development accelerated after Operation Sindoor The development of the Sheshnaag programme gained urgency after Operation Sindoor , when the Indian military reportedly asked the company to deploy some of its other drone systems near the warfront. The military sought faster progress toward a mature and indigenous long-range swarming strike capability, the news report said. What initially began as an internal development project is now being evaluated with more immediate operational requirements in mind. How the Sheshnaag-150 works The Sheshnaag-150 is designed as a coordinated swarm-attack drone system. Multiple drones can operate together to overwhelm enemy air defences while carrying out precision strikes on selected targets.

The platform has an operational range of over 1,000 km and can remain airborne for more than five hours. This endurance allows it to loiter over target areas, conduct surveillance and strike when necessary. The drone can also operate with a high degree of automation. The system is designed to identify, track and engage targets autonomously, requiring only minimal human supervision. The drone can carry warheads weighing between 25 kg and 40 kg, which is sufficient to damage infrastructure, military vehicles or personnel, the news report said. The technology behind the swarm A major part of the Sheshnaag system lies in its proprietary control software. The core “mother code” controls not only the Sheshnaag-150 but also other related drone platforms built on the same architecture.