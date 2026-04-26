Why Modi govt appointed Dinesh Trivedi, a politician, envoy in Dhaka

Trivedi, 75, was part of the group that founded Jan Morcha, the V P Singh-led faction that broke away from the Congress in 1987 and later merged into the Janata Dal. He was a Janata Dal Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat between 1990 and 1996.

Trivedi was also a founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 1998. He served as the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and later as the Railway Minister, in the second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Manmohan Singh. He presented the 2012 Railway Budget that proposed a fare hike; because of this, he had to resign as the minister after protests from his own party.