With Trump seated next to him, Modi underscores importance of trust

During his intervention at one of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit’s outreach sessions on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said international partnerships should move beyond the donor-recipient paradigm to one of solidarity and equal ownership. He said lack of respect for international law was the biggest hurdle to building international solidarity and needed to be addressed as a priority.

With United States President Donald Trump sitting on his immediate left, Modi said, “Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources…it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on rebuilding this trust.”

Addressing the G7 outreach session on “forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity”, Modi emphasised that international partnerships needed to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for ensuring peace and stability. Modi reached the venue of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in France earlier in the day, where he exchanged pleasantries with world leaders invited to the Summit, including Trump. Modi and Trump shook hands and chatted briefly. It was their first in-person encounter in 16 months amid continuing strain in bilateral ties. The two had last met in February 2025, when Modi travelled to Washington DC within weeks of the beginning of Trump’s current presidential term.

A Modi-Trump bilateral sit-down is slated for Wednesday on the sidelines of the gathering. The meeting will take place with India-US ties having hit a low amid the White House imposing punitive tariffs on Indian produce, America’s immigration policies and the Trump administration’s proximity to Pakistan’s military leadership. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on a four-day visit to India in May in an effort to repair ties. Last week, the US military attacked three merchant vessels with Indian seafarers off the coast of Oman, killing three Indian sailors, which further strained ties between the two countries. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks twice over the course of last week. The MEA told him that the American military’s “lethal and deadly” strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members were “unacceptable”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the issue with Rubio.

In his intervention at G7’s outreach summit, Modi underlined that, in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity. He said that, in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena. Alluding to the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, he called upon nations to focus on building trust and transparency in global partnerships. The PM said India has always followed the principle of “humanity first”, and this thought continues to be at the centre of its efforts, be it pursuing action under the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE or Ek Ped Maa ke Naam [Plant for Mother] campaign. He said that this inclusive approach has also led India to be the first responder when natural disasters have struck various parts of the world — be it a cyclone in Sri Lanka, an earthquake in Afghanistan, floods in Mozambique or a hurricane in Jamaica.

Modi-Carney meeting sets end of 2026 for inking CEPA Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the Summit. The two leaders discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. India and Canada plan to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of this year and have set a bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2030. Sources said the two sides are working to finalise Modi’s visit to Canada by the end of the year, when the pact is likely to be signed.

The Canadian prime minister was in India from February 27 to March 2, during which India and Canada sealed pacts on uranium and critical mineral supplies. After Carney’s election as his country’s prime minister, the two sides have tried to reset ties that hit rock bottom following then-PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Modi and Carney reviewed progress in bilateral commercial arrangements relating to liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and metallurgical coal. They noted the recent visit by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Canada and looked forward to the forthcoming Canadian trade mission to India, to be led by the Minister of International Trade, later in 2026, the MEA said.