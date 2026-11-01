Cyberattacks pushing up insurance claims; premium rates stay soft: Experts

Evaa Saiwal, business head – liability and cyber insurance at Policybazaar for Business, said, “The Indian cyber insurance market has witnessed a sharp deterioration in claims experience, with claim frequency and severity rising significantly in the second half of 2026. The increase in claims has been driven largely by ransomware attacks and data breaches, rather than business interruption losses. Forensic costs alone can exceed Rs 50 lakh per affected company. Meanwhile, premiums remain under pressure despite rising losses, owing to large reinsurance capacity. However, rising claims could eventually lead to premium corrections as insurers reassess risks.”