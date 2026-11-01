Cyberattacks pushing up insurance claims; premium rates stay soft: Experts

“Despite the rise in claims, premiums remain under pressure due to increased insurer and reinsurer capacity, including foreign players entering the Indian market. Currently, a cover of around Rs 800 crore can attract premiums of upwards of Rs 2-2.5 crore, depending on the risk profile. However, sustained claims could eventually force insurers to raise premiums, reduce capacity or temporarily withdraw from certain segments. Organisations must therefore complement insurance with robust cybersecurity measures,” she added.
The evolving DPDP regime is further adding to the urgency for organisations to strengthen their cyber risk management frameworks.
During the year, several banks, including State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and AU Small Finance Bank, witnessed cyber incidents, resulting in losses for insurers in the BFSI segment. Insurers and other financial institutions have also faced a spate of cyberattacks in recent years. According to industry experts, the segment did not witness major incidents last year, but attacks have increased this year, triggering a rise in claims.