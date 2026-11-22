Further, on the insurance sector’s preparedness for the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, Debashish Banerjee, partner and insurance sector leader at Deloitte South Asia, noted that while the framework does not mandate cyber insurance, companies can cover DPDP-related losses under existing policies. However, insurers must be able to assess whether a company’s cybersecurity resilience programme and DPDP compliance mechanisms are sufficiently robust.

“Companies will increasingly seek coverage for DPDP-related liabilities, and insurers will have to determine how to accommodate these requirements and price the associated risks. This makes it important for insurers to establish clear inclusion and exclusion criteria. They must identify which risks they are willing to underwrite and which industries or organisations offer a more acceptable risk profile. There is considerable market potential in cyber insurance and with accurate risk assessment and underwriting right policies can build a profitable portfolio,” he said