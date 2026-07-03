Demand for unlimited health cover jumps as medical inflation bites

Women's participation also increased, with their share rising to 16.3 per cent in FY27 from 12.4 per cent in FY25, although men continued to account for more than 83 per cent of purchases.

The trend is no longer confined to metropolitan cities. Tier-III cities accounted for 41.7 per cent of unlimited SI purchases in FY27, up from 31.7 per cent in FY25, while the share of Tier-II cities increased to 25 per cent from 17 per cent. In contrast, the contribution of Tier-I cities declined to 33.3 per cent from 51.3 per cent, indicating that demand for comprehensive health insurance is spreading beyond the country's largest urban centres.