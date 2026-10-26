Don't let erroneous hospital records hold up your claim: Know your rights

When 76-year-old Madhu Sawhney entered Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, on December 23, 2023, an emergency assessment incorrectly recorded that she was suffering from chronic kidney disease. Her treating doctor later clarified she had no history of renal dysfunction, and the hospital corrected the entry.

Sawhney held two Niva Bupa Platinum policies. Between January and April 2024, the insurer sought further records, including a doctor’s affidavit about the entry, before rejecting her claim.

In Madhu Sawhney vs Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co Ltd & Anr, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-VIII (Central), Delhi, ruled in her favour.

“The Commission found that the insurer had not adequately explained why the documents provided were insufficient to process the claim,” says Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

The verdict holds important lessons for policyholders. “While insurers can verify claims, they must make reasonable, evidence-based document requests and cannot indefinitely delay decisions over paperwork that has already been supplied or cannot reasonably be obtained,” says Arun Ramamurthy, cofounder, Staywell.Health. Medical records matter A claim rests on more than the hospital bill. Insurers also scrutinise the initial diagnostic note, the discharge summary and, in many cases, doctors’ internal daily case reports. “The doctor’s written records determine whether a claim is paid,” says Kapil Mehta, cofounder, SecureNow. At the same time, errors in hospital records are not uncommon. Discharge summaries deserve particular attention. “They are often written by a junior doctor who may not be the treating doctor,” says Mehta.

Such errors often prompt insurers to investigate claims, delaying settlement. Spot errors before submission Check the medical records carefully, particularly the discharge summary. “Read what the doctor writes before it is submitted to the insurance desk,” says Shilpa Arora, cofounder and chief operating officer (COO), Insurance Samadhan. If you spot an error, approach the hospital’s medical records department and treating doctor promptly. The hospital should ideally issue a fresh discharge summary. Alternatively, obtain a letter. “It should explain why the mistake occurred and state the correct medical position,” says Mehta. The correction should be formally authenticated. “It should be on letterhead and should be dated, signed and stamped by the treating doctor or an authorised hospital representative,” says Arora.

The correct medical position should be supported by relevant investigation reports. Send the documents to the insurer with a written request to reconsider the claim, and retain proof of submission. When demand is justified An insurer may at times reasonably seek additional documents that are relevant to the claim. “The question is whether a further request helps verify the claim or creates an unnecessary procedural hurdle,” says Chandwani. Mehta adds that generally a doctor’s affidavit is unnecessary if the doctor has already confirmed the correct position on letterhead. “Respond to reasonable requests and submit missing evidence promptly. Keep a record of every request and your response,” says Arora.

Seek an explanation If the insurer delays, partly pays or rejects your claim, or makes a deduction, ask for a specific written explanation. The insurer should clarify whether the claim is pending submission of documents, partly settled or rejected. “Ask for a written explanation identifying the specific policy clause relied upon,” says Chandwani. If the issue remains unresolved, lodge a complaint with the insurer’s grievance redressal officer. Grievances should ordinarily be resolved within 14 days. If the response is unsatisfactory, escalate the complaint through the regulator’s Bima Bharosa portal. You may also approach the Insurance Ombudsman within one year of the insurer’s rejection or unsatisfactory response, or after one month without a response to your written representation.