Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026HDFC Bank 52 Week LowBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Finance / Insurance / General insurers may revise fire premiums as discounts weigh on profits

General insurers may revise fire premiums as discounts weigh on profits

Fire insurance premiums fell 28.5 per cent YoY in April-July as steep discounts and strong reinsurance capacity intensified competition and raised profitability concerns

insurance
premium
Industry experts said that fire insurance premium rates had been under pressure for nearly a year on account of discounts
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 6:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Amid a severe drop in fire insurance premium rates, regulatory communication and pressure on profitability, general insurers are considering undertaking appropriate risk assessment and pricing of their fire portfolios and charging premiums accordingly, sources said. According to experts, premiums in fire insurance have seen a steep fall due to lower loss experience and strong reinsurance capacity amid a soft cycle.
 
“Many insurers are correcting their underwriting based on their experience. Usually during high loss years there is an upward correction in premiums across both direct and reinsurers' side of business. However, insurers are expecting significant losses from certain states due to separate NATCAT (natural catastrophe) events. Everyone is impacted and prices should correct accordingly,” a senior private sector general insurance official said.
 
According to General Insurance Council data, fire insurance premiums recorded a 28.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall to ₹14,063 crore in the April-July period of FY27. In comparison, the industry clocked 13.4 per cent YoY growth in premiums to ₹27,532.8 crore.
 
Industry experts said that fire insurance premium rates had been under pressure for nearly a year on account of discounts. During this time, there was no major loss in the segment, due to which insurers did not increase premiums. In addition, the increase in the number of reinsurers participating in the Indian reinsurance market through GIFT City offices, along with the existing state-owned reinsurer, foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs) and newly started domestic reinsurers, has also increased the capacity available in the market, leading to heavy competition and thereby a reduction in the premiums charged by direct insurers.
 
According to an industry expert, “The general insurance industry is pivoting towards appropriate pricing of premiums in fire insurance. The regulator has also raised concerns about high discounts in premiums and the need for risk-based pricing. The companies, on their part, are trying to avoid unhealthy competition, assess risk and charge premiums based on burn costs without heavy discounting.”
 
“The industry has not seen any big losses and heavy reinsurance capacity is also available in the Indian market, leading to large discounts. However, any loss during this time may impact the profitability of the general insurers and affect their net retention since most of them are already incurring underwriting losses. The companies are trying to ensure healthy competition through adequate pricing and not allowing certain intermediaries to create a price reduction without analysing the risk,” the expert added.
 
Globally, too, insurers are witnessing a softening of rates in fire and property lines. According to a recent report by Marsh, global commercial rates declined by 6 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY26 (Q2 2026), compared with 5 per cent in the previous quarter. Property insurance rates declined by 12 per cent in the quarter amid available capacity and high levels of competition. Industry experts said that compared with global markets, Indian markets are better positioned in the soft cycle.
 
Furthermore, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had also warned general insurers against aggressive pricing in the fire insurance segment after receiving complaints of discounts of up to 99 per cent on large industrial risks, saying such pricing threatens insurers' financial health and underwriting discipline.
 
Most leading general insurers are also facing underwriting losses, and any high claims in the segment could impact their underwriting profitability in the future.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As AI agents go rogue, cyber insurers are adapting their policies

Premium

SC's motor TP direction may raise insurer commissions, consumer costs

Premium

Insurance firm CEOs see pay hikes as Irdai tightens compensation rules

Life insurers' new business premium rises 20.7% to ₹47,005 crore in July

General insurance shares up after Supreme Court's Motor TP directions

Topics :IRDAIgeneral insurersFire Insurance

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

Next Story