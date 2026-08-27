General insurers may revise fire premiums as discounts weigh on profits

Industry experts said that fire insurance premium rates had been under pressure for nearly a year on account of discounts. During this time, there was no major loss in the segment, due to which insurers did not increase premiums. In addition, the increase in the number of reinsurers participating in the Indian reinsurance market through GIFT City offices, along with the existing state-owned reinsurer, foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs) and newly started domestic reinsurers, has also increased the capacity available in the market, leading to heavy competition and thereby a reduction in the premiums charged by direct insurers.