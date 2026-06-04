GIFT City's insurance premiums quadruple to $648.7 million in FY26

Gross premiums underwritten by IFSC Insurance Offices (IIOs) operating in GIFT City quadrupled to $648.68 million in 2025-26 (FY26) from $162.10 million in the previous financial year, driven primarily by strong growth in the reinsurance business, according to the latest International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Bulletin.

The gross premiums underwritten by reinsurers rose to $607.96 million in FY26 from $147.13 million a year earlier. Premiums underwritten by direct insurers increased to $40.72 million from $14.96 million during the period.

IIOs are specialised insurance and reinsurance branches registered with the IFSCA to operate within Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), offering services in foreign currencies and providing access to global insurance and reinsurance markets.

The premium base has expanded steadily over the past few years, rising from $84 million in FY23 to $162.10 million in FY25 and further to $648.68 million in FY26. In April, GIFT City said its insurance and reinsurance premium ecosystem had expanded more than eleven-fold over the past five years, reaching more than $1.2 billion in 2025 from $102 million in 2020. Growth has been supported by a steady increase in the number of insurers and reinsurers operating from the international financial services centre. The number of insurance entities operating in GIFT City doubled to 36 as of March 31, 2026, from 18 a year earlier. Of these, 14 were direct insurance companies and 22 were reinsurance companies.