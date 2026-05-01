GST tailwind boosts life insurance premiums, fails to lift policy volumes

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted 14.91 per cent Y-o-Y growth in new business premium, but policies sold grew a modest 3.63 per cent Y-o-Y — and remain below FY24 levels.
Private players fared somewhat better, with premiums growing 16.75 per cent Y-o-Y and policy volumes rising 6.75 per cent. Among large private insurers, HDFC Life Insurance reported 8.54 per cent annual growth in new business premium and a meagre 1.66 per cent increase in policies sold, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted 9.86 per cent and 4.44 per cent growth, respectively. SBI Life Insurance, which saw nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in new business premium, sold only about 1 per cent more policies than a year ago.