GST tailwind boosts life insurance premiums, fails to lift policy volumes

According to Amit Jhingran, MD and chief executive officer (CEO), SBI Life Insurance, the company will increasingly focus on increasing the number of policies in FY27. “Policy sales will be one of the focus areas for the company because looking at the large insurance gap, large number of people being uncovered. The only right way to go is to increase the number of policies. But at the same time, we must also acknowledge that the number of lives covered is also important. And group policies also cover a lot many people”, he said.