India’s big fat wedding season is here, and families are sparing little expense to make the celebrations memorable. From lavish venues and elaborate décor to celebrity performers and destination ceremonies, wedding budgets are climbing. But as the money committed to these celebrations grows, so does the risk of losing it to an unforeseen event. An unusual financial product is beginning to find takers: Wedding insurance.

India is the world’s second-largest wedding market after China, with the broader industry estimated at ₹10–12 trillion annually, according to Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer (commercial), Bajaj General Insurance.

Six months of planning have involved coordinating with the venue, caterer, decorator, and photographer. The final bill could exceed ₹40 lakh, with more than 600 guests expected.

Consider Rakesh Mehra (name changed on request), 56, a Gurugram-based finance executive. He has already paid around ₹25 lakh in advances towards his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for mid-December at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur.

That may be changing. Families organising expensive weddings, particularly in urban India, are beginning to look beyond the usual arrangements for venues, caterers, and entertainment. They are also considering how to protect the money already committed if illness, extreme weather, a natural calamity or another specified event forces them to cancel or postpone the celebrations.

“Interest rises for destination weddings, international locations, and larger budgets because more money is committed upfront and more factors are outside the family’s control,” says Nikita Dubey, wedding planner and cofounder, Shubhtithi Weddings.

Last year, a friend had to postpone his son’s wedding after the bride’s father was hospitalised a week before the ceremony. The family recovered little of the money paid to vendors. Mehra has decided not to take the same risk and is opting for wedding insurance.

What worries Mehra is not just the possibility of the wedding being called off, but the money he could lose if it happens.

Some policies also cover situations in which the bride or groom, or a specified immediate family member, suffers a life-threatening medical emergency or serious injury. Hospitalisation of the bride or groom that prevents the ceremony from going ahead as planned may also qualify.

A wedding may have to be cancelled or postponed for reasons ranging from a natural disaster to a medical emergency. “A comprehensive policy may cover cancellation or postponement due to extreme weather, natural calamities, venue damage, or the death of an immediate family member,” says Saxena.

Depending on the policy, cover can extend to non-refundable venue bookings, catering, décor, accommodation, and advances paid to photographers, travel agents, and entertainment providers.

Property cover can extend to decorations, stages, furniture, lighting, sound equipment, outfits, trousseau, sets, props, and hired equipment. Public liability cover can protect the policyholder against legal liability arising from accidental injuries to guests or other third parties, as well as damage to third-party property.

The protection need not stop at cancellation expenses. Jewellery and cash earmarked for wedding expenditure may also be insured against specified theft-related losses.

The list of specified events can extend beyond medical emergencies. Fire, floods, cyclones, earthquakes, storms, and unseasonal rain may trigger cancellation cover. Certain policies also cover specified law-and-order disruptions, including riots and curfews. Unavoidable travel disruptions that prevent the bride or groom from reaching the wedding venue may be covered under some plans.

“Cancellations due to a change of mind, seasonal weather, family disputes, or medical issues the couple already knew about are usually excluded,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.

The breadth of cover, however, should not be mistaken for an all-purpose safety net. Wedding insurance pays only for losses arising from events specified in the policy. A change of plans or a family disagreement, for instance, is unlikely to qualify.

Destination weddings, too, need not be outside the ambit of insurance. “Destination weddings can generally be insured if the location and associated risks are declared to the insurer and the latter accepts them,” says Saxena.

Wedding insurance is generally indemnity-based. This means the insurer reimburses the actual financial loss suffered, subject to policy conditions and limits, rather than paying a fixed sum simply because the wedding has been cancelled.

Nor should families assume that all valuables are automatically protected. Theft of jewellery or other possessions left unattended, or stored without the security measures prescribed in the policy, may not be covered. The conditions attached to individual covers, therefore, matter as much as the headline sum insured.

Insurers also generally exclude losses arising from deliberate acts of vandalism, fraud, negligence or illegal activities. Financial losses caused by poor planning or reasonably foreseeable circumstances are usually outside the scope of cover.

The first task, therefore, is to calculate how much money is genuinely at risk. “Base the sum insured on estimated losses if the wedding is postponed or cancelled, for example, after a natural calamity,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder of insurance broker SecureNow.

Families should total their non-refundable payments for the venue, accommodation, catering, décor, photography, and other vendors. Flight cancellation charges and the value of jewellery to be kept at the venue also need to be factored in. “Buy adequate cover for major costs so that your out-of-pocket expenditure is limited,” says Saxena.