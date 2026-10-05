Insurers' 10% co-pay plan for retail health claims may not get Irdai nod

“There are discussions to introduce 10 per cent co-payment in retail health insurance. But each company has a product of its own. If all companies decide to do it together, there is a risk of cartelisation. Each company can design products according to its needs. Also, even if the proposal goes through from the Council, it would require Irdai to mandate it, which is not likely to happen,” said a senior executive of a private-sector non-life insurance company.