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Insurers' 10% co-pay plan for retail health claims may not get Irdai nod

Non-life insurers have discussed a 10 per cent co-payment on inpatient hospitalisation costs, but industry executives say the proposal is unlikely to get Irdai's nod

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Insurance companies already offer health products with co-payments ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, while some products have zero deductibles and do not require policyholders to bear any co-payment, an insurance expert said
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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India’s non-life insurance companies have discussed introducing a 10 per cent co-payment for policyholders on retail health insurance claims, but the proposal would require approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and is unlikely to pass the regulator’s muster, sources said.
 
The proposal was discussed at a meeting of insurers with the General Insurance Council and involves introducing a 10 per cent co-payment on inpatient hospitalisation costs. Industry participants said the move aims to make policyholders more conscious of healthcare costs and encourage them to contain hospitalisation expenses, particularly high room rents.
 
However, insurance companies already offer health products with co-payments ranging from 10 per cent to 30 per cent, while some products have zero deductibles and do not require policyholders to bear any co-payment, an insurance expert said.
 
“There are discussions to introduce 10 per cent co-payment in retail health insurance. But each company has a product of its own. If all companies decide to do it together, there is a risk of cartelisation. Each company can design products according to its needs. Also, even if the proposal goes through from the Council, it would require Irdai to mandate it, which is not likely to happen,” said a senior executive of a private-sector non-life insurance company.
 
The executive added that the proposal intended to make policyholders more conscious of healthcare costs. However, instead of introducing co-payment, insurers should seek the creation of a health regulator that can regulate hospital costs, he emphasised.
 
“Rising hospital costs are affecting both the insured and uninsured,” the executive said.
 
Separately, general insurance companies have met the Irdai Chairman and requested the regulator to consider linking the limits on expenses of management (EoM) to the size of an insurer. Insurers have also suggested that group health and crop insurance be excluded from the calculation of EoM, arguing that some insurers are offering these products at unviable premium rates to manage their EoM limits.
 
“Several insurers are charging unviable premium rates for crop insurance and group health insurance business to manage their EoM. Sometimes, group health insurance rates are much below the claims that come in, which results in retail health insurance rates rising,” an executive said.
 
   

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Topics :Non-life insurersHealth InsuranceInsurers

First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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