Insurers sharpen retail health focus as group business faces margin test

Insurers are sharpening their focus on retail health insurance amid faster growth in individual policies, while adopting a more selective approach to the corporate and group health business as pricing pressures and claims experience test profitability.

Retail health premiums in the general insurance industry grew 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31,707 crore in the first half of financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27), more than twice the 15.3 per cent growth recorded in group health premiums at ₹40,908 crore. Despite the faster growth in retail, group health continues to account for a larger share of the overall health insurance market.

For Star Health & Allied Insurance, which has a predominantly retail-focused portfolio, group health accounts for only a small portion of overall premiums. The insurer is not exiting the segment but is calibrating its approach, with a focus on small and medium enterprise (SME) accounts sourced through its agency network. “Group now makes up a very small portion of our overall premium. Therefore, the loss ratio and its improvement are largely reflective of the retail loss ratios,” said Amitabh Jain, chief financial officer (CFO), Star Health & Allied Insurance.

However, the insurer continues to see opportunities in group health, particularly in the SME segment. Anand Roy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Star Health, said that business sourced through its agency network remained a priority. “Beyond our proprietary channels, bancassurance and alternate channels remain focused on profitable segments, while our group SME business through our agency network remains our priority within this segment,” he said. For Niva Bupa Health Insurance, the shift in strategy is more pronounced in its approach to corporate business. The insurer reported flat or negative growth in group health during H1FY27 as it chose not to pursue corporate accounts where pricing did not meet its profitability requirements.

“If I look at our group business overall, we have actually experienced flat or negative growth. It's not for lack of focus. On the B2B (business-to-business) side, specifically, we've always maintained that it's a function of the pricing environment, and we are happy to not get business if the pricing does not support our requirements on combined ratio,” said Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance. The insurer is instead focusing on smaller employer-employee groups, particularly SMEs, where it sees scope for profitable growth. Niva Bupa's retail health business grew 37 per cent in H1FY27, excluding the impact of the 1/n accounting change. Retail health accounted for 77 per cent of its overall portfolio at the end of the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, up from around 75 per cent at the end of Q1FY27.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, meanwhile, is seeing significantly faster growth in retail health than in group health, although it continues to expand both segments. Its retail health business grew 66.4 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY27, compared with 15.4 per cent growth in group health. The insurer's retail health market share increased to 4.7 per cent from 3.7 per cent a year earlier, while its market share in group health remained unchanged at 8.8 per cent. The difference in growth is also reflected in the underwriting thresholds the insurer follows for the two segments. ICICI Lombard reported a group health loss ratio of 97.9 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 64.6 per cent for retail indemnity health. The group health loss ratio, however, improved from 99.9 per cent in the preceding quarter.